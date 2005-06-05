Tercica moves to block Insmed growth drug in USA

US groups Tercica and Genentech say they have asked a federal court to stop Insmed from marketing its growth therapy SomatoKine (mecasermin rinfabate) before settlement of a pending patent infringement law suit.

Insmed and Tercica/Genentech are both waiting for approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market drugs for extreme short stature caused by a rare genetic hormone deficiency. A ruling for SomatoKine is expected by July 3 and for Tercica's Increlex (mecasermin [rDNA origin] injection) by August 31.

Tercica claims that Insmed's product violates patents it has licensed from Genentech for the hormone insulin-like growth factor-1. The injunction seeks to keep Insmed from making, using, selling or offering to sell SomatoKine and to force the latter to share exclusive selling rights if SomatoKine is approved before Increlex, the groups said.