Tercica responds to citizen petition

In a letter to the US Food and Drug Administration, Californian drugmaker Tercica has responded to a request that approval be denied for its drug, Increlex (mecasermin [rDNA origin] rinfabate injection) (Marketletter Aug 15).
The product, an orphan-designated medication, is intended for use in the treatment of growth failure in children. Fellow USA-based pharmaceutical developer Insmed made the initial Citizen Petition presentation to the FDA, with full details set to be released in the near future.
Tercica chief executive John Scarlett commented that, "while we do not have access to the content of Insmed's Citizen Petition, we believe that it was important to disclose this development." Mr Scalett added: "Tercica has received no communication from the FDA regarding how this will affect the Increlex New Drug Application."
