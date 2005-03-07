Tercica submits NDA for Increlex, for short stature, in USA

USA-based Tercica says that it has submitted a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration to market Increlex (mecasermin [rDNA origin] injection), recombinant human Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 (rhIGF-1), for the long-term treatment of growth failure in children with a severe form of primary IGF-1 deficiency.
IGF-1 is the principal hormone necessary for statural growth. It is released in response to stimulation by growth hormone. Primary IGFD is a disease characterized by lack of IGF-1 production in the presence of normal or elevated levels of endogenous growth hormone. Primary IGFD afflicts an estimated 30,000 children evaluated for short stature in the USA. Around 6,000 children suffer from a more severe form of this disease, called Severe Primary IGFD, and could become eligible for Increlex therapy if it is approved by the FDA.
