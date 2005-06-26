Tercica to withdraw motion against Insmed and Celtrix

Tercica and its co-plaintiff Genentech have filed a request to withdraw their motion for a preliminary injunction against Insmed and Celtrix in the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

"Since the FDA [US Food and Drug Administration] has pushed Insmed's PDUFA [Prescription Drug User Fee Act] date back to October 3, and ours is August 31, we believe that this obviates the need at this time for the Court to issue a preliminary injunction," said Stephen Rosenfield, Tercica's senior vice president of legal affairs, and general counsel. "If future circumstances warrant it, Tercica may re-file its request for a preliminary injunction," he added.

The preliminary injunction motion sought to prevent Insmed and its predecessor company, Celtrix, from making, using, offering to sell or selling SomatoKine (rhIGF-I/rhIGFBP-3) and to compel Insmed to grant Tercica joint exclusivity in any Orphan Drug marketing right that Insmed might have received if the New Drug Application for SomatoKine were to be approved by the FDA before the NDA of Increlex (rhIGF-1).