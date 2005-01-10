Terumo initiates Nobori clinical study

Terumo Europe NV, the Belgian affiliate of Japan's Terumo Corp, says it has initiated the first clinical trial for its Nobori biolimus A9-eluting coronary stent.

The Phase I clinical trial is designed to compare the group's stent system with the US firm Boston Scientific's Taxus paclitaxel-eluting stent; the primary endpoint is in-stent late loss (a measurement of the re-narrowing of the vessel caused by tissue re-growth inside the stent) at nine months.