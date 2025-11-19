Testing Times Ahead For Glaxo Wellcome

The figures released last week by Glaxo Wellcome for its second interim 12-month period (Marketletter September 11) were mostly in line with expectations. But the firm has yet to face the real tests of the merger. One of the main tasks of the merger is to make sure that GW has the best people in the right posts. Glaxo says it is on the way to achieving this, and has announced some details of redundancies; news of 1,700 jobs going in the UK alone sparked a furore in the British press.
Another task is dealing with the expiry of major products such as Zantac (ranitidine) and Zovirax (aciclovir) in the next few years, and guaranteeing that the group's R&D is strong enough to supply reliable new products to take up the slack from products coming off patent and generate new revenues. Furthermore, costcutting is essential if GW is to be successful.
Of the total 7,500 redundancies announced by the group, there are still 4,500 to be achieved. Over half of the 3,000 already taken have been in the UK. GW at March had a total headcount of 62,000, which breaks down as follows: 17,000 in the UK, 11,000 in the USA and the remainder around the rest of the world.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze