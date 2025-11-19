Wednesday 19 November 2025

Testing Times Ahead For Glaxo Wellcome

17 September 1995

The figures released last week by Glaxo Wellcome for its second interim 12-month period (Marketletter September 11) were mostly in line with expectations. But the firm has yet to face the real tests of the merger. One of the main tasks of the merger is to make sure that GW has the best people in the right posts. Glaxo says it is on the way to achieving this, and has announced some details of redundancies; news of 1,700 jobs going in the UK alone sparked a furore in the British press.

Another task is dealing with the expiry of major products such as Zantac (ranitidine) and Zovirax (aciclovir) in the next few years, and guaranteeing that the group's R&D is strong enough to supply reliable new products to take up the slack from products coming off patent and generate new revenues. Furthermore, costcutting is essential if GW is to be successful.

Of the total 7,500 redundancies announced by the group, there are still 4,500 to be achieved. Over half of the 3,000 already taken have been in the UK. GW at March had a total headcount of 62,000, which breaks down as follows: 17,000 in the UK, 11,000 in the USA and the remainder around the rest of the world.

