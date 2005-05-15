Teva 1st-qtr net profit leaps 26%

Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has recorded a 26% jump to $259.0 million in net income for the first quarter of 2005, with group sales rising 24% to $1.3 billion and earnings per share up 35% at $0.38. The company notes that, in the comparable quarter of 2004, which included one-time charges mainly related to purchase accounting for the acquisition of Sicor (Marketletters passim), it reported a $428.0 million loss but says that excluding this item is a better indicator of the underlying trends in its business.

Teva's best-selling branded drug is Copaxone (glatiramer), which achieved turnover of $256.0 million, up 23%, and became the multiple sclerosis market leader in the USA in the reporting period, said chief executive Israel Makov. North American revenues (including Copaxone) accounted for 62% of the group's total pharmaceutical sales and reached $730.0 million, an increase of 23%. In Europe, drug revenues grew 41% to $326.0 million and made up 28% of group turnover.