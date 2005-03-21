Teva builds new Hungarian plant

Teva Hungary, a subsidiary of Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals, is building a $100.0 million factory for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients in Sajobabony, Hungary. 60-100 people will be employed at the facility, whose production will be mostly exported.

Teva's Hungarian subsidiaries recorded total sales revenues worth around 166 billion Hungarian forints ($906.0 million) in 2004, over half of which came from exports. Profits last year were higher than in 2003. Teva started manufacturing in Hungary in 1995 and now employs 2,300 people there.