Teva builds new Hungarian plant

Teva Hungary, a subsidiary of Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals, is building a $100.0 million factory for the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients in Sajobabony, Hungary. 60-100 people will be employed at the facility, whose production will be mostly exported.
Teva's Hungarian subsidiaries recorded total sales revenues worth around 166 billion Hungarian forints ($906.0 million) in 2004, over half of which came from exports. Profits last year were higher than in 2003. Teva started manufacturing in Hungary in 1995 and now employs 2,300 people there.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze