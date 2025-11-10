Teva Buys Italian Bulk Drugmaker ICI

Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals has signed an agreement to acquire the Italian company ICI SpA, a developer and producer of bulk pharmaceutical chemicals, for the sum of $12.5 million. The agreement will come into force once appropriate checks have been carried out.

ICI's turnover for the first nine months of 1995 is said to have been $12 million, with pretax profits at around $2 million. After the acquisition is completed, ICI's activities will be integrated with those of Teva's existing Italian subsidiary, Prosintex Srl, which is involved in similar areas.