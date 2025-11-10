Monday 10 November 2025

Teva: Copaxone trials news

13 November 1995

- Teva has presented data from an extension period of its Phase III trials of its multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone (copolymer-1), which shows further improvements in efficacy measures. A further reduction in the relapse rate (to -32%), extended time to first relapse and a slowing or disability progression was shown after 35 months compared to the core, two-year study. "The value of this extension data on the overall clinical picture for copolymer-1 is significant, given issues impacting...interferon treatment," said Kenneth Johnson of Maryland Medical Center (Marketletter October 23). "The additional months demonstrate lack of resistance over time and reduced time to relapse - critical areas for the long-term success of therapeutic intervention," added Dr Johnson.

