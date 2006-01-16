Teva denies interest in buying Aurobindo

Although several Indian newspapers carried stories that Israel's Teva had held several rounds of talks about acquiring a stake in the domestic drug company Aurobindo, but the two companies could not come to an agreement over the valuation, the Indian firm has denied the report. In a notice to the stock exchange based in Mumbai, the company said that there are "no such negotiations at all between the companies with regard to equity acquisition." The report in the Financial Express of India said Auribindo had put a value of 500 rupees on its shares; these closed at 443 before the story was published, and moved up 10% on the report. Aurobindo's share price has almost doubled in the past year.

The report went on to say that Teva was interested in Aurobindo, which makes and exports bulk drugs, formulations and oral suspensions, because its manufacturing costs are low compared with those of Teva's plants in Israel and Hungary. The newspaper also quoted an Auribindo spokesperson as saying that the controlling shareholders were not selling their stakes. A company spokesman did say, however, that Auribindo does meet with a lot of companies, with most of the talks centered on product-specific alliances.

...but is interested in Indian accords