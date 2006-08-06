Teva details Copaxone business

Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, in conjunction with the release of the Sanofi-Aventis group's financial results (Marketletter August 7), says that global in-market sales of Copaxone (glatiramer) reached a record $353.0 million in the second quarter ending June 30, 2006. Sanofi-Aventis markets the drug under license from Teva. Once again, Copaxone was the fastest-growing multiple sclerosis therapy worldwide, increasing 22% in sales over the comparable quarter of 2005.

US sales in the quarter rose 19% to $231.0 million and, according to IMS data, in the USA, Copaxone continued to strengthen its position as market leader reaching a market share of 33.9% in repeat and 34.9% in new prescriptions in June 2006.

Outside the USA, mainly in Europe, Copaxone continues to be the fastest-growing MS therapy with growth of 26% over the second quarter of 2005, reaching sales of $123.0 million.