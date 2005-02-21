Teva gains tentative US OK for generic levofloxacin

The US subsidiary of Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted tentative approval for the company's Abbreviated New Drug Application for levofloxacin injection, 5mg/mL in 250mg/bag and 500mg/bag (5% dextrose bags) and 25mg/mL in 20mL and 30mL vials. Final approval is subject to the resolution of ongoing patent litigation, the company said.
Teva notes that its levofloxacin injection is the AP-rated generic equivalent of Ortho McNeil's broad-spectrum antibacterial agent Levaquin Injection, total annual sales of which, in both configurations, are approximately $220.0 million a year.
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