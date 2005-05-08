Teva gets clearance for clozapine in USA

Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has obtained final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to sell its clozapine tablets in 25mg and 100mg doses.

The product is a generic version of Swiss drugmaker Novartis' antipsychotic Clozaril, and shipment is expected to begin immediately, reports the Associated Press.

Teva noted that total annual sales of the drug, including brand and generic revenues, are about $183.0 million.