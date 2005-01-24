Teva gets FDA OK for fluconazole injection

Isreal's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted final approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application for fluconazole injection, 2mg/mL in 200mg and 400mg bags. A launch date has not yet been finalized.

Fluconazole is the generic equivalent of world pharmaceutical leader Pfizer's antifungal agent Diflucan. Teva notes that total annual sales of this configuration of fluconazole injection, including brand and generic sales, are approximately $167 million.