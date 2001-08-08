Teva gets tentative FDA appro for generic Buspar

Teva Pharmaceuticals has received a tentative approval from the USFood and Drug Administration for 15mg Buspirone HCl tablets, a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibbs' Buspar treament for anxiety and anxiety with depression, annual US sales of which are estimated to be $395 million. This recent tentative FDA approval follows two recent similar approvals of the 3mg and 10mg tablets for the same indication.
