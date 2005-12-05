Teva gets tentative US OK for generic zaleplon

Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has been granted tentative approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for zaleplon capsules, 5mg and 10mg, by the US Food and Drug Administration.
On final approval, Teva's product will be the AB-rated generic equivalent of Jones Pharma's Sonata Capsules, a product indicated for the short-term treatment of insomnia. The brand product has annual sales of approximately $121.0 million.
Teva is currently in patent litigation concerning this product in the US District Court for the District of New Jersey in a suit brought by King Pharmaceuticals in August involving the Israeli firm's paragraph IV certification to US Patent No 4,626,538.
