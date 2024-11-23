Teva Granted US Approval For Galzin

- Israeli firm Teva has received US Food and Drug Administrationapproval to market its orphan drug Galzin (zinc acetate) for the treatment of Wilson's disease. Distribution is scheduled for first-quarter 1997 and will be marketed in the USA by Gate Pharmaceuticals, the brand marketing division of Teva Pharmaceuticals USA. Meanwhile, Teva has also received marketing clearance from the FDA for selegiline tablets 5mg, the generic equivalent of Somerset's Eldepryl for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
