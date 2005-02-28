Teva/Lundbeck's Azilect cleared for PD in EU

Israeli drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Denmark-based Lundbeck A/S say that the European Commission has cleared Azilect (rasigline) 1mg for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
The agent, which obtained its first global approval in Israel earlier this year (Marketletter January 3 & 10), is cleared for use in the European Union as a monotherapy in patients with early PD and as an ajunct treatment in moderate-to-advanced disease.
Azilect's marketing authorization was based on three large, multicenter, multinational, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical studies in over 1,600 patients, which showed that its once-daily administration was effective, safe and well-tolerated, when given on its own in the early stages of PD or added to existing therapy in more advanced disease.
