Teva presents Copaxone sales data

Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries announced, in conjunction with the release of the Sanofi-Aventis group's financial results, that global in-market sales of Copaxone (glatiramer) reached a record $329.0 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2006. Once again, Copaxone was the fastest-growing multiple sclerosis therapy worldwide, with an increase of 29% in sales over the comparable quarter of 2005.
US sales in the quarter increased 36% to $221 million. According to IMS data, in the USA, Copaxone continued to strengthen its position as market leader reaching market share of 33.9% in TRx and 34.9% in NRx in March 2006.
Sales outside the USA, mainly in Europe, increased 17% over the comparable quarter of 2005, to $108.0 million.
