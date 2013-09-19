Teva profit falls 57% on acquisition charges

Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' net income dropped 57% for the first quarter of 2008 versus the like period of 2007 due to exceptional charges paid out for the acquisition of privately-held US biopharmaceutical group CoGenesys, though the firm's revenue grew steadily.

GAAP income stood at $147.0 million, or earnings per share of just $0.18. However, excluding the $382.0 million Teva paid out for in-process R&D at CoGenesys, adjusted net income becomes $529.0 million, or $0.64 per share, up 55% and 52%, respectively, year-on-year.