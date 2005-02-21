Teva's 4th-qtr income soars 40%

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries of Israel saw revenues climb 40.0% to $1.3 billion for the fourth quarter of 2004, resulting in a 50.0% leap in net income to $279.0 million and earnings per share up 32.0% at $0.41.
For full-year 2004, net sales were $4.8 billion, an increase of 46.0%. Taking into account one-off items relating principally to charges in 2004 resulting from the acquisition of Sicor (Marketletters passim) and to the gain in 2003 from a settlement with GlaxoSmithKline, net income amounted to $332.0 million versus $691.0 million in 2003 and fully-diluted EPS was $0.50 compared with $1.16, the company noted.
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