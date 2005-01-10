Teva's Azilect gets first approval in Israel

Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries says that the Israeli Ministry of Health has issued a marketing authorization for Azilect (rasagiline) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, both as initial monotherapy in patients with early PD and as adjunct treatment in moderate-to-advanced disease.

Following the receipt of this license, which represents the first marketing authorization worldwide, Azilect will be launched in Israel in March 2005, the group said.