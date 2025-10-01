Teva's Copaxone "Approvable" In USA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries of Israel has been informed by the US Food and Drug Administration that it has accepted the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs advisory committee's recommendation that Copaxone (copolymer 1) be approved for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

The approvable letter suggests that the FDA will approve Copaxone for marketing if conditions regarding labeling and and other post-approval requirements are satisfied. Once approved, the product will be marketed in the USA by Teva Marion Partners, a partnership between Teva Pharmaceuticals and Hoechst Marion Roussel (Marketletter September 30).

Meantime, after US approval of Teva's clonazepam, analysts at Lehman Brothers reiterated its 1-Buy recommendation for the company. The approval is very significant, the report said, with the product having a strong likelihood of becoming one of Teva's two largest and most profitable generic products in the USA, the other being the antiulcer agent sucralfate. "We project potential sale in the $35-$45 million range (a level achievable in the next 12-18 months), translating into upwards of 30-40 cents per share in after-tax earnings," the report added. Delays in generic competition could boost estimates for clonazepam. The Lehman report also anticipates a Copaxone approval before year-end.