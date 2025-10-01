Teva's Copaxone Stalls In USA

Teva's Copaxone (copolymer-1) for multiple sclerosis has not been included on the agenda of the next US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting in June, so a decision on the drug will be delayed until at least September, according to a report from NatWest Securities.
Teva filed the application for Copaxone in June 1995, whereupon the FDA requested some more data. The application was accepted in October, and the agency subsequently told the company that its application had been granted priority status. The NatWest report was released one day after Teva said that the FDA would make a final decision on its drug in the second quarter of this year. Teva's chief financial officer Dan Suesskind said that the company had no reason to believe that anything but bureaucracy was holding up the application.
