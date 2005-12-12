Teva, Three RIvers and Par get final OK for generic ribavarin

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted final approval for three companies' Abbreviated New Drug Applications for ribavirin tablets. The firms are Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals and USA-based Three Rivers and Par Pharmaceuticals, with the two latter groups planing co-marketing of the product.
These ribavirin tablets are the AB-rated generic equivalent of Swiss drug major Roche's Copegus, a product indicated for use in combination with peginterferon alfa-2a for the treatment of adults with chronic hepatitis C virus who have compensated liver disease and have not been previously treated with interferon alpha. The brand product has annual sales of approximately $203.0 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze