Teva, Three RIvers and Par get final OK for generic ribavarin

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted final approval for three companies' Abbreviated New Drug Applications for ribavirin tablets. The firms are Israel's Teva Pharmaceuticals and USA-based Three Rivers and Par Pharmaceuticals, with the two latter groups planing co-marketing of the product.

These ribavirin tablets are the AB-rated generic equivalent of Swiss drug major Roche's Copegus, a product indicated for use in combination with peginterferon alfa-2a for the treatment of adults with chronic hepatitis C virus who have compensated liver disease and have not been previously treated with interferon alpha. The brand product has annual sales of approximately $203.0 million.