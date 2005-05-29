Teva to buy the remainder of Tianjin Hualida

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries of Israel plans to acquire the remaining stake in Tianjin Hualida Biotechnology, according to the local Globes New Services, which noted that Teva already owns 45% of the Chinese firm, with Tianjin Pharmaceutical Holdings having the remaining 55%.

Teva acquired its stake in the company, which is considered a leader in making interferon-alpha type 2b and also produces several generic drugs, when it bought the US firm Sicor in a deal which closed in January 2004 (Marketletters passim).