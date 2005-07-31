Teva to regain No 1 generics spot with $7.4 acquisition of IVAX

Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has announced its largest-ever acquisition, with a $7.4 billion bid for US generics maker IVAX Corp. The deal will put Teva back into the number one position in the global generics market, which it lost briefly to Novartis after the Swiss pharmaceutical major completed its more than $8.0 billion purchase of Hexal and Eon to add to its existing Sandoz business announced earlier this year (Marketletter February 28; see also page 4 this issue).
Israel Makov, Teva's chief executive, commented that "the combination of our two complementary businesses will allow Teva to expand and strengthen our global generic and branded businesses with additional products, a deeper pipeline and a wider presence in new therapeutic areas and growth markets."
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