Teveten Approved In USA

- SmithKline Beecham's angiotensin II receptor antagonist Teveten(eprosartan mesylate) has been approved in the USA for the treatment of hypertension, either alone or in combination with other antihypertensives. The company is still in negotiations with the Food and Drug Administration regarding the labelling of the product and will launch it once this is complete. Teveten was launched in its first market, Germany, last year.
