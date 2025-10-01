Texas Biotech / Synthelabo : Novastan news

- Texas Biotechnology is to supply Synthelabo with data from clinical trials of Novastan (argatroban) in return for $2.5 million. Argatroban, a thrombin inhibitor, is being developed by both companies as an injectable anticoagulant. Synthelabo will use the data in support of licensing in Europe; Texas Biotech has rights to the drug in North America.
