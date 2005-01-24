Saturday 8 November 2025

Texas Legislature eyes state retirees' Rx plan

24 January 2005

The Legislative Budget Board of the US state of Texas says up to $388.7 million could be saved in 2006-7 by removing the prescription drug benefits of certain retired state employees and providing them under Medicare instead.

Under the controversial plan, eligible retirees would, from next January, pay a $35 annual fee to Medicare and a $250 deductible. After this level is reached, the program would pay 75% of the cost of all covered prescription drugs to an annual limit of $2,250, with the enrollee paying all other drug costs up to $3,600. Medicare would then pay 95% of all prescription drug costs for the remainder of the year.

The Board forecasts that Texas will have 173,386 retired state employees and their spouses to provide for in 2007, and that the state will pay $701.4 million for prescription drugs for seniors during 2006-7. It also proposes that Texas should join a multi-state a prescription drug-buying pool.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze