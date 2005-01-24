Texas Legislature eyes state retirees' Rx plan

The Legislative Budget Board of the US state of Texas says up to $388.7 million could be saved in 2006-7 by removing the prescription drug benefits of certain retired state employees and providing them under Medicare instead.
Under the controversial plan, eligible retirees would, from next January, pay a $35 annual fee to Medicare and a $250 deductible. After this level is reached, the program would pay 75% of the cost of all covered prescription drugs to an annual limit of $2,250, with the enrollee paying all other drug costs up to $3,600. Medicare would then pay 95% of all prescription drug costs for the remainder of the year.
The Board forecasts that Texas will have 173,386 retired state employees and their spouses to provide for in 2007, and that the state will pay $701.4 million for prescription drugs for seniors during 2006-7. It also proposes that Texas should join a multi-state a prescription drug-buying pool.
