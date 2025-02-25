Texas pharmacy reg ruled invalid

In Texas, the Travis County District Court has declared invalid aregulation promulgated by the state Board of Pharmacy to restrict generic substitution.
State District Court Judge Jeanne Meurer ruled last month that the regulation was invalid because it lacked reasoned justification and because the Board of Pharmacy failed to address adequately its fiscal impact on the state. The regulation was the result of an initiative by DuPont Pharmaceuticals to restrict access to a generic version of its anticoagulant Coumadin (warfarin) produced by Barr Labs. The regulation would have restricted generic substitution of nine products, including warfarin, which have total annual sales in Texas in excess of $40 million.
Judge Meurer had previously granted a motion by Barr Labs for a temporary injunction blocking the implementation of the regulation, pending a trial.
