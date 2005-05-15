Texas sues 12 firms over drug prices

Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott has filed suit against 12 drugmakers for ignoring a state law that requires them to report the average manufacturer price of Medicaid-covered drugs to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The suit seeks a permanent injunction to compel the firms to file accurate prices with the government, as is required by Texas law.
"The negligence these companies have shown in obeying the law can drive up the health care costs paid by Medicaid for needy Texans," said AG Abbott. "The state must have the most timely and accurate price information from drug manufacturers so Texas taxpayers will not be forced to pay more than necessary for prescription drugs for indigent people," he added.
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