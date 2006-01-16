Thai people will keep access to drugs

Reacting to protests by thousands of opponents of Thailand-USA free-trade talks, Neena Moorjani, a spokeswoman for the Office of the US Trade Representative, tried to calm fears that pharmaceutical product prices would increase and generic drugs would be cut off. "Our aim is to promote the development of new drugs while ensuring access to medicines so Thai HIV/AIDs and other patients will continue to be able to obtain the newest and most effective medicines," she said.
