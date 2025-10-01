Thalidomide Enters Cancer Testing Program At NCI

Bristol-Myers Squibb and the US National Cancer Institute have started a clinical program to test thalidomide's anticancer effects. The program was brought about following the observation that thalidomide has antiangiogenic properties which may enable it to block the growth of tumors by preventing them from growing beyond the limits of their existing blood supply.

B-MS obtained exclusive worldwide rights to thalidomide and certain analogs in antiangiogenesis applications from EntreMed, under the terms of a deal signed in December 1995. Through a clinical trials agreement between B-MS, the NCI and EntreMed, the NCI is currently enrolling a small number of patients with breast cancer, prostate cancer and Kaposi's sarcoma into the Phase II trials.

The breast cancer study is being conducted at Georgetown University Medical Center under the direction of Said Baidas. The prostate cancer trial will be carried out at the National Institutes of Health's Clinical Center in Bethesda by William Figg and Eddie Reed. This will also be the center conducting the Kaposi's sarcoma study, which will be directed by Robert Yarchoan.