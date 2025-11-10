The Biotech Industry Today: The UK And Europe

Do we want to succeed enough?" is perhaps the key question for a European biotechnology industry which faces an increasingly difficult passage to wellbeing in a financially stricter world, concludes John Sime, chief executive of the BioIndustry Association, in a foreword for the BIO publication The UK Biotechnology Handbook '95, a compendium of UK-based companies involved in the biotechnology business. This also provides operation profiles.

"Research has revealed that biotechnology remains an untapped source of industrial competitiveness for many UK companies," says Rachel Lobo of the UK's De Facto Consultants in the same publication. "Studies commissioned by the UK Department of Trade and Industry, covering sectors with 250,000 UK companies, show that much of industry is unaware of how biotechnology can improve production processes, waste management and product development," she notes.

To address this lack of awareness, a major DTI initiative, Biotechnology Means Business, was launched on March 22 this year. The initiative aims to inform companies about biotechnology and put them in touch with the suppliers and experts who can help them explore this science as a route to profit and competitive advantage. For further information contact BMP Helpline on +44 0800 432100 or fax +44 01235 432997.