The Drug Industry And The Nafta Experience

The North American Free Trade Agreement, and other international trade agreements such as the World Trade Agreement (formerly the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade), affect the pharmaceutical industry and the fine chemical industry that supplies it, according to Luciano Calenti, founder and president of fine chemicals firm ACIC of Canada and a former president of the Canadian Drug Manufacturers Association.
Speaking at the 10th Latin American pharmaceutical industry symposium in the Dominican Republic last month, Mr Calenti said that all these agreements have a very important influence on the way the pharmaceutical industry conducts business and have definitely affected the long-term strategy of many companies worldwide.
Mr Calenti pointed out that within Nafta, which was signed by the USA, Canada and Mexico (Marketletters passim), there were quite different patent regimes and that Nafta had to bring about certain patent harmonization, with an adjustment period in mind.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze