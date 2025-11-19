The Drug Industry And The Nafta Experience

The North American Free Trade Agreement, and other international trade agreements such as the World Trade Agreement (formerly the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade), affect the pharmaceutical industry and the fine chemical industry that supplies it, according to Luciano Calenti, founder and president of fine chemicals firm ACIC of Canada and a former president of the Canadian Drug Manufacturers Association.

Speaking at the 10th Latin American pharmaceutical industry symposium in the Dominican Republic last month, Mr Calenti said that all these agreements have a very important influence on the way the pharmaceutical industry conducts business and have definitely affected the long-term strategy of many companies worldwide.

Mr Calenti pointed out that within Nafta, which was signed by the USA, Canada and Mexico (Marketletters passim), there were quite different patent regimes and that Nafta had to bring about certain patent harmonization, with an adjustment period in mind.