The Festival of Genomics & Biodata Boston

A major life sciences event focused on the intersection of genomics, biodata and translational science, bringing together researchers, clinicians and industry leaders to explore how genomic data and analytics are transforming biomedical research and healthcare.

Over two days, the programme covers emerging technologies, computational methods, multi-omics strategies, precision medicine and data infrastructure—aimed at accelerating discovery and application across therapeutic areas. The event combines expert-led talks, case studies and interactive formats with an exhibition and networking opportunities.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Genomics and biodata researchers in academia and industry

Bioinformaticians, computational biologists and data scientists

Translational medicine, precision health and clinical genomics leaders

Clinical research teams and healthcare system innovators working with genomic data

Technology, software and platform providers in sequencing, analytics and data infrastructure

Scale

A targeted meeting with 1,000+ delegates (typical for Festival of Genomics regional editions)

Exhibition floor with solution providers showcasing tools, platforms and services

What to expect