Thursday 15 January 2026

The Festival of Genomics & Biodata Boston

Visit event website
11 June 202612 June 2026
Massachusetts, USAThe Westin Copley Place
A major life sciences event focused on the intersection of genomics, biodata and translational science, bringing together researchers, clinicians and industry leaders to explore how genomic data and analytics are transforming biomedical research and healthcare.

Over two days, the programme covers emerging technologies, computational methods, multi-omics strategies, precision medicine and data infrastructure—aimed at accelerating discovery and application across therapeutic areas. The event combines expert-led talks, case studies and interactive formats with an exhibition and networking opportunities.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Genomics and biodata researchers in academia and industry
  • Bioinformaticians, computational biologists and data scientists
  • Translational medicine, precision health and clinical genomics leaders
  • Clinical research teams and healthcare system innovators working with genomic data
  • Technology, software and platform providers in sequencing, analytics and data infrastructure

Scale

  • A targeted meeting with 1,000+ delegates (typical for Festival of Genomics regional editions)
  • Exhibition floor with solution providers showcasing tools, platforms and services

What to expect

  • Two days of multi-track content spanning sequencing technologies, multi-omics integration, AI/ML for biodata, and data governance/standards
  • Practical case studies highlighting real-world use of genomics and biodata for discovery, clinical translation and population health
  • Exhibition showcasing sequencing, analytics, cloud platforms and software tools
  • High-density networking with peers and partner organisations working at the data-driven frontier of life sciences research

A U.S. specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology, with operations centered on commercialization and late-stage development. The company is publicly listed on NYSE American under ticker PTHS.




