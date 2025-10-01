Wednesday 1 October 2025

The Israeli NHIL And Its Impact On Drug Supply

22 January 1996

It is difficult to ascertain how Israel's new National Health Insurance Law will work in practice and how it will affect Israel's drug market, said Agis chief executive Morry Arkin, speaking at a recent symposium organized by the Israeli Association of Pharmacies.

For some sick funds a change in economic strategy may be necessary to meet the new demands on the system, noted Mr Arkin. "For instance, Leumit has decided to move over to the private model, allowing its members to get their prescriptions from the retail pharmacies in the future," he said. On the other hand, some sick funds may find that owning their own supply business proves to be the best option, as this could potentially influence drug usage (eg generic purchasing and dispensing), he added.

Although not suggesting any one model for the future, both Mr Arkin and the next speaker, Dov Tchernikhovsky of Ben Gurion University, did stress the role of the pharmacist.

