The MedTech Conference

5 October 2025 – 8 October 2025
San Diego, CASan Diego Convention Center
The MedTech Conference 2025, hosted by AdvaMed, is a four‑day event bringing together over 4,000 global medtech professionals—including executives, investors, regulators, innovators, and policymakers—from more than 40 countries.

The program offers hundreds of hours of education through expert-led sessions and keynotes on themes such as AI and digital health, M&A, global market access, regulatory strategy, and cybersecurity, featuring more than 400 industry speakers.

The event integrates an immersive Medtech Campus experience with areas like the Innovation Pavilion, Tech in Motion Hub, Company Presentations, Start-up Pitch Competition, and MedTech Innovator showcase, alongside a robust investor forum and partnering platform.

This conference serves as a convergence point for medtech leaders to explore commercialization strategies, engage with emerging technologies, and forge partnerships to drive industry innovation.



Maze referred to authorities over failure to respond to inquiry
28 August 2025
MHRA approves UK’s first new type of antibiotic for UTIs in nearly 30 years
28 August 2025
Novo Nordisk punts $550 million on deal with Replicate
28 August 2025
Amylyx Pharma to drop ORION program
28 August 2025
Novo Nordisk obesity collab targets issue of ‘knockoff products’
28 August 2025
Rifts in US health governance laid bare by Susan Monarez chaos
28 August 2025
First post-natal depression drug approved in UK
28 August 2025

Protagonist Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharma with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs.




