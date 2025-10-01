The Path To Patent Law As Taken By Argentina

The road to the patent legislation that exists today in Argentina has been a long one. This chronology that follows the steps taken by Argentina to modernize its patent legislation, which dated back to Law 111 of 1864, was compiled by the Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America.

In 1985 the US Trade Representative's National Trade Estimates Report analyzed the inadequacies of Argentina's 1864 patent law, which excludes pharmaceuticals from patent protection. The US government indicated that it would encourage the government of Argentina to amend the law.

During 1986-1987 NTE reports again highlighted many deficiencies of the Argentine intellectual property law. There were consultations between the two governments, and the US President's Strike Force recommended that the US government should seek improvements from Argentina.