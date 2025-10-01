The Role Of Managed Care In Rx-To-OTC Switches

Only 18% of managed care organization plans in the USA now cover over-the-counter drugs, yet OTCs are one of the best friends an MCO can have, William Howard, president of New Jersey-based consultancy SDM Inc told the OTC News self-medication conference in Vienna (Marketletter October 14). OTCs can reduce doctors' office visits and total costs, detailing of OTCs increases use, and the key to success is patient education programs that change behavior, he said.
The US OTC market is worth $15 billion a year, compared with about $60 billion for the prescription market, and OTCs account for about 2% of the $900 billion national total annual health care spend, he said. Their sales are growing slowly, at around 3% a year, and their average cost is $4, against $24 for a prescription drug plus $40 for the doctor visit.
The greatest value that OTCs could have for MCOs is in cost avoidance, said Dr Howard. If the patient can self-diagnose and go directly to a pharmacy, the MCO avoids the cost of a patient visit, which will certainly save money even if the MCO pays for the OTC drug. One UK study estimated that OTCs save 16 patient visits per day per general practitioner. If the average US doctor visit costs $40, this would mean savings of $640 per day, or almost $40,000 per year per doctor.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze