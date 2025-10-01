The Role Of Managed Care In Rx-To-OTC Switches

Only 18% of managed care organization plans in the USA now cover over-the-counter drugs, yet OTCs are one of the best friends an MCO can have, William Howard, president of New Jersey-based consultancy SDM Inc told the OTC News self-medication conference in Vienna (Marketletter October 14). OTCs can reduce doctors' office visits and total costs, detailing of OTCs increases use, and the key to success is patient education programs that change behavior, he said.

The US OTC market is worth $15 billion a year, compared with about $60 billion for the prescription market, and OTCs account for about 2% of the $900 billion national total annual health care spend, he said. Their sales are growing slowly, at around 3% a year, and their average cost is $4, against $24 for a prescription drug plus $40 for the doctor visit.

The greatest value that OTCs could have for MCOs is in cost avoidance, said Dr Howard. If the patient can self-diagnose and go directly to a pharmacy, the MCO avoids the cost of a patient visit, which will certainly save money even if the MCO pays for the OTC drug. One UK study estimated that OTCs save 16 patient visits per day per general practitioner. If the average US doctor visit costs $40, this would mean savings of $640 per day, or almost $40,000 per year per doctor.