Therafectin Enters Phase III For RA

Boston Life Sciences has begun a Phase III trial of Therafectin (amiprilose HCl), a candidate drug for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, which it acquired as a consequence of its merger with Greenwich Pharmaceuticals in June 1995.

The 20-week, Phase III trial is expected to enroll around 200 RA patients at 10-15 centers in the USA. Boston expects to release the results of the trial sometime in the first half of 1997.

Marc Lanser, chief scientific officer at Boston, said that the company had designed the Phase III trial on the same lines as Greenwich's prior RA-9 study, which gave positive results for Therafectin as a treatment for RA. If the new trial provides similar results, Boston should be in a position to file for approval of the drug, said Dr Lanser.