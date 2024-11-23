TheraTech Begin Testosterone Patch Study In AIDS Wasting

- TheraTech and Massachusetts General Hospital are to initiate a pilot study to evaluate the use of an experimental testosterone patch in women with AIDS wasting syndrome. Preliminary studies demonstrate that women with this disorder have lower testosterone levels than healthy subjects, which may correlate with the weight loss and loss of muscle tissue seen. It is thought that testosterone replacement therapy may help this group maintain or gain weight.
