Theratechnologies sells share in Macroflux projects to Alza

Montreal, Canada-headquarterd Theratechnologies says it has sold its share of a drug development program undertaken with Alza Corp, using the latter's Macroflux transdermal system, to the US firm for $12 million.

The move follows Theratechnologies' decision to focus its resources on its key product, the growth hormone compound ThGRF, which is currently in late-stage clinical evaluation as a potential treatment for HIV infections.