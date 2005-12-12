Theravance and Astellas finalize telavancin deal

South San Francisco, USA-based drugmaker Theravance says that it has finalized a deal with Japan's Astellas Pharma for the development and commercialization of its investigational antibiotic telavancin, following regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration in late November.
The compound is a novel lipoglycopeptide injectable antibiotic that targets gram positive organisms. Data from previous studies suggests that the drug has a novel mode of action and is less likely to induce resistance than other antibiotics (Marketletter April 18). Telavancin is currently in Phase III studies for the treatment of complicated skin structure infections and hospital-acquired pneumonia.
As a result of the accord, Theravance has received an upfront payment of $65.0 million from Astellas, and is eligible to receive an additional $156.0 million in clinical and regulatory milestone payments. In addition, Theravance will receive royalties on aggregate, annual global sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze