Theravance and Astellas finalize telavancin deal

12 December 2005

South San Francisco, USA-based drugmaker Theravance says that it has finalized a deal with Japan's Astellas Pharma for the development and commercialization of its investigational antibiotic telavancin, following regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration in late November.

The compound is a novel lipoglycopeptide injectable antibiotic that targets gram positive organisms. Data from previous studies suggests that the drug has a novel mode of action and is less likely to induce resistance than other antibiotics (Marketletter April 18). Telavancin is currently in Phase III studies for the treatment of complicated skin structure infections and hospital-acquired pneumonia.

As a result of the accord, Theravance has received an upfront payment of $65.0 million from Astellas, and is eligible to receive an additional $156.0 million in clinical and regulatory milestone payments. In addition, Theravance will receive royalties on aggregate, annual global sales.

