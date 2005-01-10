Theravance initiates Ph I trial for TD-2749

Theravance of the USA says that it has enrolled the first subjects in a Phase I clinical study designed to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of its investigational gastrointestinal prokinetic, TD-2749.

TD-2749 is a selective 5-HT4 agonist discovered by Theravance through the application of multivalent drug design in a drug research program dedicated to finding new medicines for GI motility disorders such as chronic constipation, constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome, opioid-induced constipation, functional dyspepsia and diabetic gastroparesis.