Therna Biosciences

A biotech company founded in 2023 developing RNA-based medicines using a proprietary platform that combines RNA biology with artificial intelligence.

The company's platform generates therapeutic RNA sequences, validates them in laboratory experiments, and refines future predictions through an iterative learning process.

In March 2025, Therna raised $6 million in seed financing, led by AIX Ventures and Fusion Fund. The proceeds are being used to expand platform capabilities and progress early-stage therapeutic programs.

Therna’s founders include Nazli Azimi (CEO and CFO), Sasan Amini, and Hani Goodarzi, who bring expertise in drug development, computational biology, and RNA science.

The company’s platform is designed to create multiple types of RNA therapeutics, including messenger RNA (mRNA), antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs), and small interfering RNA (siRNA). The technology allows for both suppression and activation of target genes. While specific drug candidates have not yet been disclosed, the company states its initial focus will include diseases with limited treatment options in areas such as rare genetic disorders and oncology.