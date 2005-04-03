Third patient death linked to Tysabri

US biotechnology group Biogen Idec and Northern Ireland-based drugmaker Elan have reported a third case of fatal progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, a rare demyelinating disease of the central nervous system, in a patient receiving Tysabri (natalizumab) during a open-label Crohn's disease clinical trial.
The firms' safety evaluation of Tysabri, sparked by two cases of PML in the Crohn's disease study and the subsequent marketing suspension of the drug in February (Marketletters passim), has resulted in a previously-diagnosed case of malignant astrocytoma being overturned to PML.
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