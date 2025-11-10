Monday 10 November 2025

Third Protease Inhibitor Made Available To Patients

4 December 1995

Abbott Laboratories has begun to give away its experimental antiviral drug ritonavir, a protease inhibitor, to 2,000 people worldwide who are in the late stages of HIV infection and AIDS. A lottery system will be used in the USA, and Americans are already being offered the opportunity of signing up for the drug. Overseas, doctors will be asked to select suitable patients.

Abbott has not decided which countries will participate in the scheme, and has also not decided how the drug will be divided between the chosen countries. The company has confirmed that only AIDS patients with CD4 cell counts of no more than 50 are eligible.

With this latest move, Abbott follows in the footsteps of two other developers of protease inhibitors, Merck & Co and Hoffmann-La Roche, in offering its drug for compassionate use. Merck and Roche decided to operate their own lotteries in the summer, but at that time Abbott said that it did not have sufficient supplies of ritonavir available.

